Related videos from verified sources Jamie Laing's Candy Kittens to donate nearly £84,000 to NHS Heroes charity



Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing says he is "really proud" of his CandyKittens brand's fundraising effort which saw 10p from every product sold overfour months go to the NHS Heroes charity. Mr Laing,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago Which celebrities have been confirmed for Strictly so far?



The celebrity contestants confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing sofar include a former NFL player, a pop star and an Olympic boxer. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published on September 2, 2020