A Fridge Shortage Could Keep 3 Billion People From Receiving a Coronavirus Vaccine Veuer - Duration: 01:09s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:09s - Published A Fridge Shortage Could Keep 3 Billion People From Receiving a Coronavirus Vaccine Delivering a coronavirus vaccine to everyone in the world is presenting unusual challenges, like having enough fridge space. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Nandan Nilekani: How to vaccinate a billion people | On The Record



Once the mission of developing a vaccine for Covid-19 is accomplished, India is staring at another Herculean task - administering the vaccine on more than a billion people. Nandan Nilekani, co-founder.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:10 Published on September 3, 2020