Pele's home town pays tribute to footballing legend with mural for 80th birthday
The mural can be seen in the coastal city of Santos, ahead of the sporting legend's 80th birthday.
Pele played 496 matches for Santos football club and 92 matches for Brazil between 1957 and 1971.View on euronews
