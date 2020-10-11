Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci

Pres.

Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle.

According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak.

Fauci is the world's leading infectious disease specialist.

He and the President are arguing as the pandemic begins the feared fall & winter spike.

Trump has slammed Fauci repeatedly.

Early in the pandemic Fauci said mask wearing was not necessary.

"Let's see if we could put this to rest once and for all," Fauci said.