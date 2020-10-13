|
French teacher beheaded: police raid Islamist groups after teacher's beheading
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:27s - Published
French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded
French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
French police have raided the homes of dozens of suspected Islamist militants three days after the...
News24 - Published
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday he would propose reinforcing controls on the...
Upworthy - Published
Muslim organisations are being investigated too after the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty.
BBC News - Published
