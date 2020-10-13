French teacher beheaded: police raid Islamist groups after teacher's beheading

Islamic groups back anti-jobs law protests in Indonesia An omnibus law intended to cut red tape, streamline regulations, and encourage foreign investment was passed last week. But unions say it will erode workers' rights.

By Thierry Chiarello CONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France (Reuters) - French police were questioning nine people in custody on Saturday after a suspected Islamist..

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports.

Paris, Oct 18 (efe-epa).- The French government in the coming days will prepare an action plan to fight against radical Islamism in the country, sources at..

Set of ideologies holding that Islam should guide social and political as well as personal life

Islamism Set of ideologies holding that Islam should guide social and political as well as personal life

Muslim organisations are being investigated too after the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday he would propose reinforcing controls on the...

French police have raided the homes of dozens of suspected Islamist militants three days after the...