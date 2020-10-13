Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French teacher beheaded: police raid Islamist groups after teacher's beheading

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:27s - Published
French teacher beheaded: police raid Islamist groups after teacher's beheading
French teacher beheaded: police raid Islamist groups after teacher's beheading

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Islamism Islamism Set of ideologies holding that Islam should guide social and political as well as personal life

French gov’t announces action plan against Islamist radicals

 Paris, Oct 18 (efe-epa).- The French government in the coming days will prepare an action plan to fight against radical Islamism in the country, sources at..
WorldNews
French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded [Video]

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

 By Thierry Chiarello CONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France (Reuters) - French police were questioning nine people in custody on Saturday after a suspected Islamist..
WorldNews
Islamic groups back anti-jobs law protests in Indonesia [Video]

Islamic groups back anti-jobs law protests in Indonesia

An omnibus law intended to cut red tape, streamline regulations, and encourage foreign investment was passed last week. But unions say it will erode workers' rights.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | French police raid Islamist groups after teacher's beheading

French police have raided the homes of dozens of suspected Islamist militants three days after the...
News24 - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNYTimes.com


France to propose more controls on some Islamist groups, after the beheading of a teacher by an Islamist attacker

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday he would propose reinforcing controls on the...
Upworthy - Published

France teacher attack: Police raid homes of suspected Islamic radicals

Muslim organisations are being investigated too after the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

More French police raids after teacher's beheading [Video]

More French police raids after teacher's beheading

French police on Monday raided Islamic associations and foreigners suspected of holding extremist religious beliefs, police sources said, three days after a suspected Islamist beheaded a school..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
France rallies in support of slain teacher [Video]

France rallies in support of slain teacher

Suspect shot dead and nine in custody after Samuel Paty was murdered after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson about freedom of speech.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Thousands attend Charlie Hebdo rally in Paris after terrorist beheading of French teacher [Video]

Thousands attend Charlie Hebdo rally in Paris after terrorist beheading of French teacher

A protest organised by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has taken place in Paris’ Place de la Republique after the killing of a schoolteacher.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published