Barry Island businesses react to Wales lockdown news

A two-week "firebreak" lockdown will be introduced across Wales from 6pm on Friday. First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures at a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff today. Report by Blairm.
Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track. Report by Blairm.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has departed Lancaster House after a meeting to discuss progress on the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic. Report by Blairm.