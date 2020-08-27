Global  
 

Barry Island businesses react to Wales lockdown news

Barry Island businesses react to Wales lockdown news

Barry Island businesses react to Wales lockdown news

Business owners in Barry Island have reacted to the news that the whole of Wales will be locked down for two weeks.

Cafe owner Marco Zeraschi spoke of his worry for his staff, while gift shop owner Louis Ross said he will miss out on his business' "last two good weeks of the year".

