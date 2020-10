Cleaning crews fighting COVID-19 Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:54s - Published 9 minutes ago Cleaning crews fighting COVID-19 A company has been working to decontaminate areas around the Navajo Nation as they fight the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GERMANY AND ITALY JUST SETRECORDS FOR THE MOST DAILYCASES.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Olga Espitia RT @SpeedyVeez: SQ hey to the guys remember the "Covid Deep Cleaning" crews..I heard they were spraying chemicals all Willy nilly. If you iā€¦ 4 days ago Allison Villegas SQ hey to the guys remember the "Covid Deep Cleaning" crews..I heard they were spraying chemicals all Willy nilly.ā€¦ https://t.co/zIQ977r3hX 4 days ago