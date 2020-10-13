Skip Bayless predicts Andy Dalton's Cowboys will come up short against Cardinals in WK 6 | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:49s - Published
The Dallas Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott as their starter for the first time since 2015.

It will come down to Andy Dalton to direct the Cowboys offense against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Michael Gallup said Dalton is coming to win every time he’s in the huddle.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Week 6 matchup.


