Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario.

The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons.

Report by Blairm.

Theresa May has said she cannot support the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill.

Theresa May has said she will not support the government's controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law.

Tory former prime minister Theresa May raised concerns in the Commons over trust, after the Government planned changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. She said: "The UK Government signed the Withdrawal Agreement with the Northern Ireland protocol, this Parliament voted that Withdrawal Agreement into UK legislation.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told MPs that further Brexit trade talks would be "meaningless" unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statement following the conclusion of last week's European Council summit, he said "The conclusions of that council reaffirmed the EU's original negotiating mandate, they dropped a reference to intensive talks that has been in the draft and they declared that all, all future moves in this negotiation had to be made by the UK".

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said a no-deal Brexit will be a matter of "semantics". Asked if the "Australia deal" was another term for a no-deal situation, Mr Sharma said: "It depends, you can use the phrase 'no deal', but the point is there is a deal."

Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show "more flexibility" to conclude a "Canada" style trade deal with the UK and insisted the "door remains ajar" for a return to the negotiating table.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has departed Lancaster House after a meeting to discuss progress on the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.

Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions

 Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The..
WorldNews

Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept the strictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent a lockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote to break the "impasse". The Labour mayor was said to have had a "constructive" conversation with the Prime Minister's chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over the weekend and further talks have been scheduled for Monday.

Diane Abbott addresses a Stand Up To Racism plenary, in which she discusses racism in British and American politics, and the plight of refugees. Ms Abbott, who is the long-serving MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, said Boris Johnson was a "racist", and claimed there was a rise in racism among state institutions.

Covid-19: Row over rules 'not just about Greater Manchester'

 The region's mayor calls on Boris Johnson to negotiate with him over stricter Covid-19 curbs.
BBC News
The UK wants an EU trade deal like the bloc's pact with Canada, but talks have stalled before the UK's final divorce.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker to curb Covid infections. But the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus."

Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns fought back tears after learning a friend had died of Covid-19 shortly before she made a House of Commons speech. The MP paid a spontaneous tribute to her former band member before contributing to a debate about post-Brexit fishing policy.

Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as "not possible", even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country.

Euronews visits France's largest glacier La Mer de Glace to see the effects of climate change as part of EU Green Week 2020

New Zealand's next parliament is set to be the most inclusive ever, with several people of color, members from the rainbow communities and a high number of women.

Endometriosis care needs urgent improvement, MPs say

 The condition, which causes severe pain and heavy periods, takes eight years on average to be diagnosed.
BBC News

The long history of political corruption in NSW — and the downfall of MPs, ministers and premiers

 Gladys Berejiklian is hardly the first NSW politician to become enmeshed in scandal, with corruption in the state's political culture dating back to its founding..
SBS

Business owners in Barry Island have reacted to the news that the whole of Wales will be locked down for two weeks. Cafe owner Marco Zeraschi spoke of his worry for his staff, while gift shop owner Louis Ross said he will miss out on his business' "last two good weeks of the year".

'She saved others in the pandemic': 91-year-old coronavirus survivor paints a watercolor a day

 Bonnie Bowen, 91, has painted a watercolor pieced daily since the pandemic began. She's shared her artwork on Facebook to thousands of followers.
 
USATODAY.com
A two-week "firebreak" lockdown will be introduced across Wales from 6pm on Friday. First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures at a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff today.

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay

BRUSSELS (AP) — It is yet another vital deadline day in the four-year torturous trek called Brexit,...
WorldNews - Published


