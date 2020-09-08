Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario.
The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons.
Report by Blairm.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Theresa May has said she will not support the government’s controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tory former prime minister Theresa May raised concerns in the Commons overtrust, after the Government planned changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. Shesaid: “The UK Government signed the Withdrawal Agreement with the NorthernIreland protocol, this Parliament voted that Withdrawal Agreement into UKlegislation.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told MPs that further Brexit trade talks would be "meaningless" unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statement following the conclusion of last week's European Council summit, he said "The conclusions of that council reaffirmed the EU's original negotiating mandate, they dropped a reference to intensive talks that has been in the draft and they declared that all, all future moves in this negotiation had to be made by the UK". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mandatory credit: LBC - no pre-roll ads Business Secretary Alok Sharma hassaid a no-deal Brexit will be a matter of “semantics”. Asked if the “Australiadeal” was another term for a no-deal situation, Mr Sharma said: “It depends,you can use the phrase ‘no deal’, but the point is there is a deal.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show “more flexibility” to conclude a “Canada” style trade deal with the UK and insisted the “door remains ajar” for a return to the negotiating table. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has departed Lancaster House after a meeting to discuss progress on the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept thestrictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent alockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote to break the“impasse”. The Labour mayor was said to have had a “constructive” conversationwith the Prime Minister’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over theweekend and further talks have been scheduled for Monday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
Diane Abbott addresses a Stand Up To Racism plenary, in which she discussesracism in British and American politics, and the plight of refugees. MsAbbott, who is the long-serving MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, saidBoris Johnson was a "racist", and claimed there was a rise in racism amongstate institutions.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker to curb Covid infections. But the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns fought back tears after learning a friend haddied of Covid-19 shortly before she made a House of Commons speech. The MPpaid a spontaneous tribute to her former band member before contributing to adebate about post-Brexit fishing policy.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as “not possible”, even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business owners in Barry Island have reacted to the news that the whole of Wales will be locked down for two weeks. Cafe owner Marco Zeraschi spoke of his worry for his staff, while gift shop owner Louis Ross said he will miss out on his business' "last two good weeks of the year". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A two-week "firebreak" lockdown will be introduced across Wales from 6pm on Friday. First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures at a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn