Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe on Cam Newton & Belichick's struggles in WK 6 loss to Broncos | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Shannon Sharpe on Cam Newton & Belichick's struggles in WK 6 loss to Broncos | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe on Cam Newton & Belichick's struggles in WK 6 loss to Broncos | UNDISPUTED

The New England Patriots have already been in new territory without Tom Brady at quarterback this season, but yesterday’s loss to the Denver Broncos broke several more streaks.

It was Bill Belichick’s first loss as the Patriots head coach in a game when they didn’t allow a touchdown.

Now at 2-3, it’s the first time since 2002 that New England has had a losing record 5 games into the season.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Cam Newton's performance in Week 6.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe on Cam Newton & Belichick's struggles in WK 6 loss to Broncos | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe on Cam Newton & Belichick's struggles in WK 6 loss to Broncos | UNDISPUTED The New England Patriots have already been in new territory without Tom Brady at quarterback this...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cam Newton Reacts To His Performance In Return For Patriots, Team's Loss To Broncos [Video]

Cam Newton Reacts To His Performance In Return For Patriots, Team's Loss To Broncos

Patriots QB Cam Newton didn't want to discuss his positive COVID-19 test, and instead took most of the blame for the team's 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:56Published
Bill Belichick Reacts To Patriots 18-12 Loss To Broncos [Video]

Bill Belichick Reacts To Patriots 18-12 Loss To Broncos

Belichick says the Patriots need to do everything better after coming up short against the Broncos.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:13Published
AFC East Preview Week 6: Patriots Welcome Back Cam Newton; Dolphins Look For Another Dominant Performance [Video]

AFC East Preview Week 6: Patriots Welcome Back Cam Newton; Dolphins Look For Another Dominant Performance

SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein examines Week 6 matchups in the AFC East, as the Patriots face the Broncos, and the Dolphins meet the inept Jets. He also breaks down the powerhouse..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 03:34Published