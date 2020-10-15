Pops and Flops: Nikola, AMC, and Snap Stock

Nikola shares are popping after a massive sell-off and the fallout from its co-founder stepping away from the company after claims of sexual assault.

The jump in stock price is also likely due to the company announcing it still will be able to move forward if GM backs out of their deal.

AMC shares are also popping after New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo greenlit the reopening of select theater locations.

New York City is still barred from reopening.

And, Snap stock is also soaring ahead of its earnings as Credit Suisse maintained its outperform rating.