Video Credit: WMGT
Amazon reportedly raked in more than 10 billion during its two-day prime day sale

4g network on the moon.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more in today's tech report.

Nasa is putting a 4g network on the moon.

To reach its 2028 goal to build a lunar base and eventually sustain a human presence on the moon, nasa awarded $370 million to over a dozen companies to deploy technology on the lunar surface.

Those innovations include remote power generation, cryogenic freezing, robotics, safer landing ... and 4g.

******* google has a new way to identify a song for you.

You can now hum, sing or whistle the tune into your phone.

To get started using google's new feature, grab your phone and open the latest version of the google app or google search widget.

Then, tap the microphone icon and say "what's this song?"

You can also tap the search a song button.

Finally, start humming, singing or whistling the tune to get your results.

******** atari isn't just getting back in the console game after two decades on the sidelines?

It's jumping headfirst into cryptocurrency, too.

The retro gaming giant is introducing a digital currency called atari token, which users will be able to use to buy games on its new atari vcs gaming system.

********* amazon had a record-breaking number 45 percent increase over last year's prime day event in july, according to a report by digital commerce 360.

Still, the $10.4 billion in sales on wednesday and thursday may not have exceeded amazon's black friday and cyber monday sales as it has during the past several years because of its close proximity to the holiday season.




'Near-perfect market intelligence': Why a House report says Big Tech monopolies are uniquely powerful

The biggest finding from this week's House antitrust report on Big Tech isn't that Amazon, Apple,...
Upworthy - Published

US lawmakers call for shake-up of Big Tech 'monopolies'

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) WASHINGTON � A House of Representatives panel in a report on Tuesday...
MENAFN.com - Published

Trump says Biden family 'protected' by Big Tech, threatens platforms 'unless they shape up'

President Trump said that the Biden family has been “protected” by Big Tech after censorship of a...
FOXNews.com - Published


