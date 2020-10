Kim Kardashian feared sister Kourtney would find her dead body after Paris robbery Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:03s - Published Kim Kardashian feared sister Kourtney would find her dead body after Paris robbery Kim Kardashian couldn't stop worrying about how her sister Kourtney would be "traumatised for life" by finding her dead body in their Paris hotel room as she was robbed in the French capital in 2016. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend