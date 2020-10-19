40+ double dutch club not skipping safety during the pandemic

A global jump rope group for older women isn't letting COVID-19 ruin their fitness, fun, and fellowship.

The 40+ Double Dutch club is committing to exercise safely during these challenging times.

"These women want to get together.

To a lot of these women, this group is essential," said 40+ Double Dutch Club Founder Pamela Robinson.

Robinson founded the exercise group in the Chicago area with her best friend as a way to stay in shape doing what they loved to do as children: jumping double dutch.

Her Facebook Group Page gained 50 members locally but over a period of 17 months grew to 12,000 worldwide because of widespread media coverage.40+ Double Dutch Brand Manager Gina Jacobs found the group on Faceboo...