Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario.

TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.