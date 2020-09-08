Global  
 

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario.

TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.


Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation [Video]

Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation

Theresa May has said she cannot support the United Kingdom Internal MarketBill.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation [Video]

Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation

Theresa May has said she will not support the government’s controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Former PM Theresa May questions Government over trust [Video]

Former PM Theresa May questions Government over trust

Tory former prime minister Theresa May raised concerns in the Commons overtrust, after the Government planned changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. Shesaid: “The UK Government signed the Withdrawal Agreement with the NorthernIreland protocol, this Parliament voted that Withdrawal Agreement into UKlegislation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position [Video]

Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be“meaningless” unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statementfollowing the conclusion of last week’s European Council summit, he told MPs:“There’s no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks withthis position. Such talks would be meaningless and would take us no nearer tofinding a workable solution.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Gove: Further Brexit talks 'meaningless' unless EU change [Video]

Gove: Further Brexit talks 'meaningless' unless EU change

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told MPs that further Brexit trade talks would be "meaningless" unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statement following the conclusion of last week's European Council summit, he said "The conclusions of that council reaffirmed the EU's original negotiating mandate, they dropped a reference to intensive talks that has been in the draft and they declared that all, all future moves in this negotiation had to be made by the UK". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Alok Sharma: No-deal Brexit will be matter of semantics [Video]

Alok Sharma: No-deal Brexit will be matter of semantics

Mandatory credit: LBC - no pre-roll ads Business Secretary Alok Sharma hassaid a no-deal Brexit will be a matter of “semantics”. Asked if the “Australiadeal” was another term for a no-deal situation, Mr Sharma said: “It depends,you can use the phrase ‘no deal’, but the point is there is a deal.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Judges are fighting back against Boris Johnson - and they're right

 Boris Johnson is said to be bad at making friends, but he is good at making enemies. This week he has added judges and bishops to his lengthening list. The..
Greater Manchester eyes millions in extra lockdown funding as talks continue [Video]

Greater Manchester eyes millions in extra lockdown funding as talks continue

Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept thestrictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent alockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote to break the“impasse”. The Labour mayor was said to have had a “constructive” conversationwith the Prime Minister’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over theweekend and further talks have been scheduled for Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

UK tells EU: door is ajar so come to us with a few Brexit concessions

 LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the European Union to come forward with relatively small concessions on Brexit...
Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal [Video]

Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal

Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Will France's largest glacier still be here by the end of the century? [Video]

Will France's largest glacier still be here by the end of the century?

Euronews visits France's largest glacier La Mer de Glace to see the effects of climate change as part of EU Green Week 2020View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal [Video]

Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show “more flexibility” to conclude a “Canada” style trade deal with the UK and insisted the “door remains ajar”..

Credit: ODN
Brexit Countdown: 73 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 73 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks [Video]

Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks

The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior..

Credit: Reuters Studio