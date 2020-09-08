Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario.
TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.
Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons.
Theresa May has said she will not support the government's controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law.
Tory former prime minister Theresa May raised concerns in the Commons overtrust, after the Government planned changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. Shesaid: “The UK Government signed the Withdrawal Agreement with the NorthernIreland protocol, this Parliament voted that Withdrawal Agreement into UKlegislation.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be“meaningless” unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statementfollowing the conclusion of last week’s European Council summit, he told MPs:“There’s no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks withthis position. Such talks would be meaningless and would take us no nearer tofinding a workable solution.”
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told MPs that further Brexit trade talks would be "meaningless" unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statement following the conclusion of last week's European Council summit, he said "The conclusions of that council reaffirmed the EU's original negotiating mandate, they dropped a reference to intensive talks that has been in the draft and they declared that all, all future moves in this negotiation had to be made by the UK".
Mandatory credit: LBC - no pre-roll ads Business Secretary Alok Sharma hassaid a no-deal Brexit will be a matter of “semantics”. Asked if the “Australiadeal” was another term for a no-deal situation, Mr Sharma said: “It depends,you can use the phrase ‘no deal’, but the point is there is a deal.”
Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track.
The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior..