About 9,000 students in Lee County will head back to the classroom
After spending the first quarter of the school year virtual about 9,000 Lee County students will head back to the classroom in 2 weeks.
PMWellsCharter RT @KUAdirect: There's still plenty of time to submit art for KUA's annual Calendar Art Contest!! Osceola County K-6 public, private, char… 17 minutes ago
Kissimmee Utility There's still plenty of time to submit art for KUA's annual Calendar Art Contest!! Osceola County K-6 public, priv… https://t.co/GQBAdDt2VN 28 minutes ago
Laura Hollister RT @AliciaJohal: This is a powerful move by SD Unified. It feels like it really is about & for the students. It feels like a step in the ri… 8 hours ago
PeterCruzCA 🎃 RT @samjammal: Obv the presidential race is bigger than big but it is surprising that little attention is being paid to school board & coun… 1 day ago
Sam Jammal Obv the presidential race is bigger than big but it is surprising that little attention is being paid to school boa… https://t.co/1OEsKqU5ih 1 day ago
Herald-Mail Media MARTINSBURG, https://t.co/EajYPjlfFy. — School students in Berkeley and Morgan counties will move to remote learnin… https://t.co/94VZec3uTv 1 day ago
Herald-Mail Media MARTINSBURG, https://t.co/EajYPjlfFy. — School students in Berkeley and Morgan counties will move to remote learnin… https://t.co/rLw0xjxYZF 2 days ago
MonmouthCountyLib RT @MonmouthCoClerk: Attention High School Students! There are only two weeks left to enter Clerk @ChristineHanlo1's Annual Elections and V… 2 days ago
Junior League of Fort Myers assemble calming caddiesKinds in our community jumping into action to help students struggling with mental health. Right now, tools counselors use to help calm students in Lee County are in high demand. When members of the..
East County parents rally to reopen school and sportsAs campuses like Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley remain closed because of COVID-19 concerns, some parents and students say they’re getting tired of waiting because they want a return to..
Delay in updates on school coronavirus dashboard concerns parentsMany parents and teachers have gone on social media to vent about why confirmed cases of the coronavirus are not being reflected on the School District of Palm Beach County's online dashboard.