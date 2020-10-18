𖤐 ˙ › ʙᴇɴᴅʏ ! RT @dothximpossible: *you're a wealthy middle-aged bachelor* *i am your maid* *lifts leg seductively to dust a bookshelf full of antiques*… 4 seconds ago
kiki RT @JanaHisham: This groom surprised his bride by having her students with Down’s syndrome be the ring bearers and I’m a puddle of tears on… 5 seconds ago
Deb S. Biden 2020 @DocAtCDI 1. I hated the teacher because she shamed me for being able to read and tried to order my parents to make… https://t.co/DJCb7Z3bal 5 seconds ago
BeLLa (offline) RT @BESHO_SRK: When I try carefully to open the sugar bag, but I cut it off and the sugar spill on the floor!
#25YearsOfIconicDDLJ 6 seconds ago
༄⋰☾ ⎯ 𝒲𝓲𝓵𝓵.𝒲. / BRB ROLLING ON THE FLOOR 6 seconds ago
Jeff D Waxler @realDonaldTrump Take some advice and keep your mouth shut at the debate when Biden has the floor. You bring a posi… https://t.co/rzni5ALnqs 7 seconds ago
john RT @games_inu: Quadruped FBIK/CR setup "tutorial" thread. 1/n
#UE4 #ue4study
1. Overview pic. Back legs attached to pelvis, front to neck.… 8 seconds ago
Chris DePiero RT @TeammatesTrio: "If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” – Milton Berle
Opportunity only dances with those who are already on the… 9 seconds ago
Twitter Can't Get Over Kim Kardashian's Hair Extension Being on the Floor in Givenchy's Ne"That hair extension is hating."
50 Floor | Morning BlendMichelle shares some amazing deals happening now at 50 Floor.
Webinar presentation showcasing the 2021 Model year Land Rover Defender Hard TopThe mid-size luxury SUV, which sits between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the family line-up, offers customers the perfect balance of design and technology – now with electric..