Elon Musk Projects First SpaceX Mission to Mars in 4 Years
The company is on track to launch its first uncrewed mission to the red planet in 2024 via its Starship rocket.
The Movie Project Elon Musk Projects First SpaceX Mission to Mars in 4 Years https://t.co/lIg2iaidHh 4 hours ago
Netflix's TV Series "Away" Will Not Return For Season 2Elle magazine is reporting that Netflix has cancelled the Hillary Swank space drama "Away."
In the series, Swank plays the conflicted Commander Emma Green.
She leads the first-ever human mission to..
Elon Musk explains why humans need to colonize MarsElon Musk explains why humans need to colonize Mars
This New Martian Moon Mission Could Explain How Life BeganJapan is aiming to complete the first round-trip mission to Mars and its moons in 2024 — here’s how JAXA is preparing for a mission others have failed.