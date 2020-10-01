Health Secretary: UK coronavirus deaths have doubled in last 12 days

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that the Government is "ramping up our ability" to produce the next generation of Covid-19 tests that can produce results in “15 minutes”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Matt Hancock has urged local leaders to put aside party politics and work together "to get this virus under control". This comes after leaders in the North West rejected the government's plans to move the region into Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Millions more people in London and across England will face toughercoronavirus restrictions from Saturday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock'sannouncement means that more than half of England’s population will be underTier 2 “high” alert or Tier 3 “very high” restrictions.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published
London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital. Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will also move to the "high" Covid alert level from midnight on Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases continue to rise fast. “InLiverpool, the number of cases is 268 per 100,000 population, so together weneed to act. Working with council leaders and the mayors, I’m today extendingthese measures that have been in the North East since the start of this weekto the Liverpool city region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published