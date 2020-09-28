Global  
 

India strengthens naval alliance, Australia to join Malabar drill

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
In fresh developments on India's border stand-off with China, a PLA soldier was found straying across along the Line of Actual Control.

Identified as Corporal Wang, the army said the soldier will be released after due procedure.

Meanwhile, Australia has formally agreed to part of the alliance with US, Japan and India and will be part of the Malabar naval exercise in November.

Top stories with Vikram Chandra.


Quad upgrade: India confirms Australia's inclusion in annual Malabar drill amid border row with China

 In a major development, Australia will be part of the annual Malabar exercises that will take place in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea in November.
Chinese soldier held by Indian Army in eastern Ladakh after straying across LAC, know what happened then

 The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes "to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh..
LAC face-off: India scrambles to buy winter gear from US

 India has bought high altitude warfare kits from the US on an urgent basis, a sign that the South Asian nation is preparing for an extended winter deployment..
In a major development, Australia will be part of the annual Malabar exercises that will take place...
Indian and Japanese Navies conducted joint military exercise in North Arabian Sea. Weapon firing, anti-submarine, and air warfare drills were part of the joint naval exercise. The exercise is..

Credit: HT Digital Content