India strengthens naval alliance, Australia to join Malabar drill

In fresh developments on India's border stand-off with China, a PLA soldier was found straying across along the Line of Actual Control.

Identified as Corporal Wang, the army said the soldier will be released after due procedure.

Meanwhile, Australia has formally agreed to part of the alliance with US, Japan and India and will be part of the Malabar naval exercise in November.

Top stories with Vikram Chandra.