Walking Through History At Le Vieux Presbytere Museum

Video Credit: KADN - Published 2 minutes ago

Home of the parish priest and that's what presbyterians it was constructed in.

Eighteen eighty seven when the- when the priest was first allowed to live here prior to that since the eighteen.

Forties they had sent a parish priest out from granted joni wrote back and forth until the church was constructed.

But the thing i want to point out about the building is that.

It was built in the style of the house.

A hundred years old at the time in other words from the seventeen eighties it's a french.

West provincial of french west indies rather prep plantation house.

On a smaller scale.

Forty five forty.

Distinctive features are the hip roof and the dormers and they gallery the sports that goes.

All around the fifth thing so.

Into a new rectory the talons save the building from destruction it was actually donated to the town.

And committee of townspeople raise the funds to have it moved to its present location.

So as i walk through the- centre hall where you can say the new display cases you're getting a sneak preview it no one's ever saying.

And then- now i will- wanted training want to train on this.

The wall behind me because what this is this is where.

We are bugs scraped away first the plaster then layers and layers of all wallpaper that show all the changes that this particular room is gone through and then i saw a little green patch here.

Jones that is replaced wall is the original color of the wall.

Please enter right here you get a glimpse and here here is even better of the main thing i want to tell you about the architecture.

It is a- host infill construction from the middle ages called lucy are between the wooden.

Two by fours let's say the actual wall is made of moves busey arching next of.

Mud and moss drives