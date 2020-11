Consumers complaints are up when buying cars Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 weeks ago Consumers complaints are up when buying cars Americans are calling out practices at car lots, more than 2,800 automobile loan and lease complaints between March and July. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Euro NCAP Assisted Driving Tests 2020



Euro NCAP announced the release of its second series of Highway Assist tests. To ensure the safe adoption of these and other assisted driving technologies by consumers, Euro NCAP has developed a.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:13 Published on October 8, 2020