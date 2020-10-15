Manchester Tier 3 talks deadlocked
Talks about whether Greater Manchester should go into a Tier 3 lockdown have ended today without progress.
'The north is not a petri dish': Anti-government graffiti appears in ManchesterAn anti-government and lockdown graffiti has appeared in Manchester, UK as talks between Greater Manchester leaders and the government over putting the region into tier three have stalled.
Rabb: 'We have power to proceed with Tier 3'The Foreign Secretary says the Government has the power to impose Tier 3 restrictions on Greater Manchester if talks fail.