Dodgers Outfielder Cody Bellinger Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Game 7 NLCS Homer

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the hero on Sunday night, crushing a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning that put the team up 4-3 which would prove to be the final score.

But, in the excitement of the moment following the big home run, Bellinger appears to have done some damage to his oft injured right shoulder.

Katie Johnston reports.


