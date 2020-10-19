Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greg Jennings: Rodgers' Packers blow lead, Brady's Bucs win & Baker may be done | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Greg Jennings: Rodgers' Packers blow lead, Brady's Bucs win & Baker may be done | THE HERD

Greg Jennings: Rodgers' Packers blow lead, Brady's Bucs win & Baker may be done | THE HERD

Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to react to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers loss to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He feels the Packers had an off game, Rodgers didn't have the support he needed, and the Bucs played well and capitalized on their opponents weaknesses.

Furthermore, Baker Mayfield falls again in loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers during week 6.

Baker could be done.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers' loss to Bucs sheds light on his non-ability to comeback in crucial moments | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers' loss to Bucs sheds light on his non-ability to comeback in crucial moments | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the Green Bay Packers Week 6 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear why Colin Believes Aaron Rodgers lacks the ability to overcome large deficits in crucial games.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:31Published
Skip Bayless celebrates Brady's Bucs dominant Week 6 win over Aaron Rodger's Packers | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless celebrates Brady's Bucs dominant Week 6 win over Aaron Rodger's Packers | UNDISPUTED

The Green Bay Packers got out to a 10-point lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but then an Aaron Rodgers pick-6 seemed to completely reverse all the momentum. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would reel..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:12Published
Nick Wright on Tom Brady's Bucs defeating Packers, Aaron Rodgers suffers shocking Wk 6 loss | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright on Tom Brady's Bucs defeating Packers, Aaron Rodgers suffers shocking Wk 6 loss | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright discusses the big loss of the Green Bay Packers to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Rodgers made out-of-character mistakes as Tom Brady led his team to victory.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:34Published