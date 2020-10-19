Greg Jennings: Rodgers' Packers blow lead, Brady's Bucs win & Baker may be done | THE HERD

Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to react to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers loss to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He feels the Packers had an off game, Rodgers didn't have the support he needed, and the Bucs played well and capitalized on their opponents weaknesses.

Furthermore, Baker Mayfield falls again in loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers during week 6.

Baker could be done.