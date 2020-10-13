Mom to Mom: Glowing Sensory Bottle

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

Today on Mom to Mom, we’re going to make something to help calm your kid’s senses at bedtime.

Our kids go- through sensory overload- throughout the day.

I - mean, they're on their- computers, their cell phones, a- ipad, whatever it may be, - watching tv.

They just- experience a lot of it- throughout the day.

And when it- comes to- bedtime, it's hard for them to- unwind.

That's why this glowing- sensory bottle is - perfect for helping them calm - down in the evening.

And it's - super easy to make.

- all you need is some baby oil,- or you can have mineral oil,- - - - some glitter, and of course, i- really like the oil candy - coloring.

It's kind of like foo- coloring, but it's oil-based so- it kind - - - - of just has a little bit thicke- texture to it when we're going- to make our bottles.

And- - - - then last but certainly not - least, we have glow in the dark- stars that we have.

- first, you want to fill your- bottle with baby oil, not all - the way to the top because we - still need to leave room for th- stuff that we're going to put i- there.

Next we're - going to use our oil candy- color.

You can put however much- you want in there.- then, i want to have a little - fun and put some glitter in - there just to make it super - sparkly,- but you again can do it however- you like.

And then last, i like- to put the mini stars in there.- they're the glow in the dark- ones.

- once you're finished, you can - top it off with more baby oil.- then you want to make - sure that you super glue the li- on.

That way your kids can not- unscrew it and you've - got a big mess in your bed.

If- your kids are ever having a har- time falling asleep,- just hand them this sensory - bottle, have them count the - - - - glowing stars and watch them- fall fast asleep.

Hopefully.- if you ever have any great idea- that helps with your kids, we'd- love to hear them.- and as always, moms, we'll see- you on the next