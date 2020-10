SCREENED MORE THAN A MILLIONPEOPLE.IT'S THE FIRST TIME SINCE THEPANDEMIC HIT THAT SCREENINGSHAVE HIT THAT LEVEL.STILL, THE NUMBER WAS ONLYABOUT 40% OF THE 2.6 MILLIONPEOPLE THE AGENCY SAW ON THESAME DAY LAST YEAR.UPWARDS OF TWO THOUSAND T-S-AWORKERS - - INCLUDING AIRPORTSCREENING OFFICERS - - HAVEGOTTEN THE CORONAVIRUS.EIGHT HAVE DIED.LAST WEEK ALSO SAW THE HIGHESTWEEKLY VOLUME FOR T-S-ASCREENINGS SINCE THE PANDEMICHIT - 6.1 MILLION PASSENGERS.RIGHT NOW- - A LARGE AREA OFBOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO IS

It seems Americans are returning to air travel, despite another spike in coronavirus cases in the United States.

For first time since March, TSA screens over 1 million passengers in single day

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the U.S....

Prior to Oct. 18, TSA last recorded screening over 1 million travelers (1,257,823) on March 16.