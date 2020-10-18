Billie Eilish’s shoes are an optical illusion

Marcela_firm Billie Eilish shares Nike shoes optical illusion, sparks debate and sends fans into meltdown.
(And I saw a story.)🌼… https://t.co/ct8pchpYFa 15 minutes ago
Deanna Cruz Billie Eilish's Optical Illusion Shoes Spark Debate and It's "The Dress" All Over Again https://t.co/m68NTcgK0u 46 minutes ago
Y102.5 Billie Eilish's Shoes Created An Optical Illusion Debate! https://t.co/KO4NVed3KY 4 hours ago
William Mckenna RT @enews: Billie Eilish's Optical Illusion Shoes Spark Debate and It's "The Dress" All Over Again https://t.co/sWR7LR3e8s 4 hours ago
MOViN 107.7 Billie Eilish's Shoes Created An Optical Illusion Debate! https://t.co/fjUGXsXuPw 4 hours ago
103Q Billie Eilish's Shoes Created An Optical Illusion Debate! https://t.co/AQpDNlvN0A 4 hours ago
globalqart Billie Eilish's shoes are 2020's version of 'The Dress' and the internet is losing its mind https://t.co/0LDeQMzYJz https://t.co/eQqBolAvJQ 5 hours ago
Hot 101.9 Billie Eilish’s Nike Shoes Are 2020's Version of “The Dress” https://t.co/tE74lsqL8j 6 hours ago