Groom-to-be stirs drama with non-traditional proposal move: ‘I would not apologize’

A man insulted his fiancée’s grandmother when he didn’t get a diamond engagement ring.The groom-to-be consulted Reddit’s "Am I the A******" forum to see if the unconventional ring was a misstep.he proposed to his girlfriend with a sapphire ring, which was a family heirloom, but it wasn’t enough for his tentative grandmother-in-law."Sapphire happens to be my fiancée’s birthday stone.

I proposed with the ring, and she loves it," the man said."She always commented on how pretty she thought the ring was, so I’m really happy she likes it so much," he continued."My fiancée’s grandmother however has been up my a** ever since I proposed..."."... about how I must not love her, how dare I give her a used ring, she can’t believe her granddaughter doesn’t have a diamond," he said.Reddit believed the fiancée did nothing wrong.“Your fiancée doesn’t want you to apologize, so I think you should follow her lead here,” someone said