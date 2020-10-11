Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls'

Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls'

President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has made "bad calls" when it comes to the handling of COVID-19 in the United States.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Race for the White House: Trump's old attacks failing to land on Biden

 United States President Donald Trump stood before a crowd in a state that had once been firmly in his grasp. There were fewer than three weeks left in the..
New Zealand Herald
'SNL' Recap: Issa Rae Hosts, Trump and Biden Town Halls Spoofed, Kanye West and NBC Get Shaded | THR News [Video]

'SNL' Recap: Issa Rae Hosts, Trump and Biden Town Halls Spoofed, Kanye West and NBC Get Shaded | THR News

'Saturday Night Live' kicked off this weekend's show, hosted by 'Insecure' star Issa Rae, by spoofing NBC's broadcast of President Donald Trump's town hall and throwing some shade at its network, saying NBC laid a quote "thirst trap" for Trump.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:14Published

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sets deadline for COVID-19 stimulus deal

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the White House has until Tuesday to agree to a deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package if President Trump wants one before..
CBS News

Trump delivered his SCOTUS promise, but his pandemic response cost him support among Christians

 The president's response to the coronavirus pandemic appears to be softening support for his re-election among Christians who supported him in 2016.
USATODAY.com

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Trump calls Fauci a "disaster" but says it would be "a bigger bomb to fire him"

 The president blasted the nation's top infectious diseases expert in a campaign call and said if the White House had listened to Fauci, the U.S. would have..
CBS News

Donald Trump declares Dr Anthony Fauci an 'idiot' and 'a disaster'

 President Donald Trump on Monday sought to buck up his campaign staffers two weeks from Election Day, dismissing the cautionary coronavirus advice of scientific..
New Zealand Herald

Trump Calls Dr. Fauci an 'Idiot' After Fauci's '60 Minutes' Interview

 President Trump is taking the gloves off against his top COVID-19 specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and throwing his expertise out the window ... this after the..
TMZ.com

Trump Calls Dr. Fauci a 'Disaster' in Call With Campaign Staff

 President Trump told his campaign staff that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci was “a disaster” and said, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots.”
NYTimes.com

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases US federal research institute

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad takes him 'out of context,' insists he didn't endorse anyone

 The popular director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases rebukes being used in President Trump's latest campaign ad.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Govt not opposed to another stimulus package: FM Sitharaman [Video]

Govt not opposed to another stimulus package: FM Sitharaman

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on October 19 said that the government is open to another stimulus package to deal with the blow of COVID-19. "We have not closed the option for another stimulus package," She said at the launch of a book by Chairperson of 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, which she attended via video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

India's research, manufacturing critical to fighting Covid-19: Bill Gates

 India's research and manufacturing will be critical to fighting Covid-19 especially for making vaccines on a large scale, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates..
IndiaTimes
Future will be shaped by those who invest in science, innovation: PM Modi [Video]

Future will be shaped by those who invest in science, innovation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 via video-conferencing on October 18. Microsoft founder Bill Gates also interacted with PM Modi during the meet. During the virtual meeting, PM Modi said, "This meeting was to be held physically in India but in changed circumstances, it is being held virtually. Such is the power of technology that a global pandemic did not keep us apart. The future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation. But, this cannot be done in a short-sighted manner. One has to invest in science and innovation well in advance. That is when we can reap benefits at the right time." He further said, "In India, we have a strong and vibrant scientific community. We also have good scientific institutions. They have been India's greatest assets, especially during the last few months, while fighting COVID-19. From containment to capacity building, they have achieved wonders. Today, we are seeing a decline in the number of cases per day and the growth rate of cases. India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88%. This happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown. India is now at forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Dr. Irwin Redlener Calls for Protest Resignations of Fauci, Birx, and Other Covid Advisors Over Trump’s Failed Pandemic Response: ‘No Limit to the Amount of Abuse’

Dr. Irwin Redlener calls for protest resignations of Fauci, Birx, and other Covid advisors over...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

ClaytonDeLanee

Clayton Delaney RT @markknoller: Pres again criticizes Dr Fauci, saying he initially made some wrong calls about wearing masks and shutting off travel from… 9 seconds ago

markknoller

Mark Knoller Pres again criticizes Dr Fauci, saying he initially made some wrong calls about wearing masks and shutting off trav… https://t.co/pxbfZCpCT6 2 minutes ago

tmbrown327

Tim Brown RT @LiberalNavySeal: CNN: Trump just attacked Fauci for the 3rd time on Monday, saying “he made a lot of bad calls.” 5 minutes ago

smdemora

Sue Demora RT @JenniferJJacobs: Trump, now in Arizona, tells press pool on tarmac that Fauci made some "bad calls" but he's a nice guy who's been arou… 12 minutes ago

radialmind

Gerard Toonstra "Fauci has made some bad calls". Fauci didn't make any calls, he's an advisor to the government. The only "calls" b… https://t.co/tHujV9tuK9 53 minutes ago

LiberalNavySeal

LiberalNavySeal CNN: Trump just attacked Fauci for the 3rd time on Monday, saying “he made a lot of bad calls.” 57 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci Says the Trump Campaign Is ‘In Effect Harassing’ Him [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says the Trump Campaign Is ‘In Effect Harassing’ Him

The United States top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci is claiming that the Trump campaign is harassing him by usinghis image in their campaign ads and requests that they refrain from doing..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:22Published
Trump's use of Fauci quote was another 'knowing lie' -Biden [Video]

Trump's use of Fauci quote was another 'knowing lie' -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said "Trump and his campaign deliberately lied" about a quote by Dr. Anthony Fauci featured in a campaign ad.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published
Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci [Video]

Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published