It’s a fiesta every day in the Piñata District

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:27s - Published
“The party never stops here in the Piñata District.

We’re open seven days a week from 7 a.m.

To 7 p.m.,” said Christopher Luna, owner of Raquel’s Candy N’ Confections.

It’s unlike anything else in Downtown Los Angeles.

A street party blasting your favorite cumbias, filled with shops selling food, candy, and paper-mâché figurines.

Bienvenidos to the vibrant and beautiful Piñata District.

What originally started as a produce market back in the ‘80s, has since evolved into a one-stop-shop for theme party supplies for any occasion.

“It’s a whole day event when they come here with the whole family.

For a kid, it’s like picking candy from a candy store - and you’re definitely picking a piñata,” Raquel’s Candy...

