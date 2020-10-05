Global  
 

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.


Edinson Cavani takes part in Manchester United training for the first time [Video]

Edinson Cavani takes part in Manchester United training for the first time

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani takes part in his first training session forManchester United after signing for the club on deadline day.

Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash [Video]

Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Manchester United prepare for PSG

Man Utd given hope over Sancho - Monday's gossip column

 Man Utd told a deal can still be done for Sancho, Traore set to snub Barcelona and Liverpool, Dybala in Juve bust-up, plus more.
Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up [Video]

Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up

Take a look at all the transfers from deadline day, including Thomas Partey toArsenal and Edinson Cavani to Manchester United.

Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move [Video]

Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move

The Cavani deal has just been done, but we are still waiting for a few bigmoves to get through including Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Take a look at thelatest here.

Neymar misses PSG game after Brazil duty

 Neymar will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away at Nimes on Friday, hot on the heels of his starring role on international duty for Brazil. The..
Friday's gossip: Juve planning £360m move for PSG's Mbappe

 Juventus could swap Ronaldo for Mbappe in a £360m move, Borussia Dortmund will not sell Jadon Sancho, plus more.
Man Utd's season starts now - Solskjaer after comeback win

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's season starts now after "inspirational" captain Harry Maguire led a comeback win at Newcastle.
Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender will bounce back from England red card, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says captain Harry Maguire will "bounce back" from his recent poor spell of form and England red card.
Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview

This is the first time Chelsea and Sevilla have faced each other in aChampions League. Take a look at the stats here.

Formation change? How Dortmund could line-up versus Lazio

 Dortmund could stray from their tried and tested 3-4-2-1 formation this midweek when they take on Lazio in the Champions League. With defenders Marcel Schmelzer,..
Barca not Champions League favourites, says Koeman [Video]

Barca not Champions League favourites, says Koeman

Koeman says Barcelona are not Chamions League favourites

Edinson Cavani among Man Utd players absent vs PSG while 25-man squad explained

Edinson Cavani among Man Utd players absent vs PSG while 25-man squad explained Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Harry...
Maguire, Cavani, Greenwood to miss PSG clash [Video]

Maguire, Cavani, Greenwood to miss PSG clash

Manchester United's squad is "a little bit depleted" ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings [Video]

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move [Video]

Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move

A look at the latest signings and rumours on transfer deadline day, as Evertonmake their fifth purchase of the summer.

