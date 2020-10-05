|
|
|
Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up
Take a look at all the transfers from deadline day, including Thomas Partey toArsenal and Edinson Cavani to Manchester United.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move
The Cavani deal has just been done, but we are still waiting for a few bigmoves to get through including Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Take a look at thelatest here.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Neymar misses PSG game after Brazil duty
Neymar will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away at Nimes on Friday, hot on the heels of his starring role on international duty for Brazil. The..
WorldNews
Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview
This is the first time Chelsea and Sevilla have faced each other in aChampions League. Take a look at the stats here.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Harry...
Daily Star - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Maguire, Cavani, Greenwood to miss PSG clash
Manchester United's squad is "a little bit depleted" ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28Published
|
Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings
Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:50Published
|
Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move
A look at the latest signings and rumours on transfer deadline day, as Evertonmake their fifth purchase of the summer.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
|