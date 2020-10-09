Global  
 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release First Portrait After Stepping Down As Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all smiles in a newly released portrait, their first since stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

This photo comes ahead of their Time 100 Talks episode, which is scheduled to drop on the same day as Robert Lacey's 'Battle of Brothers' book about Harry and Prince William's troubled relationship.


