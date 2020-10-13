Global  
 

Trump tells campaign staff 'we're going to win,' calls Fauci a 'disaster'

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Trump tells campaign staff 'we're going to win,' calls Fauci a 'disaster'

Trump Complains About Fauci But Says It'd Be 'Bomb' to Fire Him

Donald Trump complained to his campaign staff about the government's top infectious disease expert,...
Trump Calls Dr. Fauci a 'Disaster' in Call With Campaign Staff

President Trump told his campaign staff that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci was “a disaster” and said,...
Trump blasts virus expert Fauci in campaign call, says he's a 'disaster'

"Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths," the US President said in a...
Moderateleft

Exile on Bong St. Furious Trump tells staff he’s ahead, denies campaign strain, says ‘Fauci’s a disaster’ https://t.co/z20x4u1YvA 2 minutes ago

G_Money1224

G-Money RT @ebonybowden: "We're going to win. You're going to work your assess off," President Trump tells campaign staff, warning them to ignore n… 4 minutes ago

bjsbook

Noodle Appell RT @forwardarc: 'Fauci is a disaster': Trump denigrates Covid expert in campaign staff call – live That tells me @realDonaldTrump is read… 14 minutes ago

ShakyamuniBudd4

Shakyamuni Buddha RT @MiamiHerald: Furious Trump tells staff he’s ahead, denies campaign strain, says ‘Fauci’s a disaster’ https://t.co/GfYxSw4Pab 17 minutes ago

eloiseat6

Grishmonger 😷 This makes Fauci a disaster for the disaster Donald Trump, which makes Fauci a total badass star who tells the trut… https://t.co/hJIemjdrMJ 18 minutes ago

Richard75840017

Richard Furious Trump tells staff he’s ahead, denies campaign strain, says ‘Fauci’s a disaster’ https://t.co/RWuN2lK9EA via @Yahoo 19 minutes ago

CommentsSarah

SarahFromYahooComments Furious Trump tells staff he’s ahead, denies campaign strain, says ‘Fauci’s a disaster’ https://t.co/AsHMTx0t8P via @Yahoo 26 minutes ago

MiamiHerald

Miami Herald Furious Trump tells staff he’s ahead, denies campaign strain, says ‘Fauci’s a disaster’ https://t.co/GfYxSw4Pab 35 minutes ago


Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls' [Video]

Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls'

President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has made "bad calls" when it comes to the handling of..

Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci [Video]

Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci

Pres. Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle. According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak. Fauci is the world's leading..

Dr. Fauci Says the Trump Campaign Is ‘In Effect Harassing’ Him [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says the Trump Campaign Is ‘In Effect Harassing’ Him

The United States top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci is claiming that the Trump campaign is harassing him by usinghis image in their campaign ads and requests that they refrain from doing..

