"Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths," the US President said in a...

President Trump told his campaign staff that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci was “a disaster” and said,...

Grishmonger 😷 This makes Fauci a disaster for the disaster Donald Trump, which makes Fauci a total badass star who tells the trut… https://t.co/hJIemjdrMJ 18 minutes ago

Noodle Appell RT @forwardarc : 'Fauci is a disaster': Trump denigrates Covid expert in campaign staff call – live That tells me @realDonaldTrump is read… 14 minutes ago

G-Money RT @ebonybowden : "We're going to win. You're going to work your assess off," President Trump tells campaign staff, warning them to ignore n… 4 minutes ago