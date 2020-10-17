'Lesser chance that we get through,' says Fleming after defeat against RR

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with just six points.

"The mood in the camp is pretty down.

We have come close in couple of games but today we were outplayed.

So we need hope and confidence moving forward and we knew it was a crucial game today.

To stay real in the competition, there is lesser chance that we get through; we are relying on other results.

We have to look at our next 4 encounters and make sure that we get back in the competition," said Fleming.