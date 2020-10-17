'Lesser chance that we get through,' says Fleming after defeat against RR

After facing seven-wicket defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals, qualifying for playoffs has become difficult for the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored the maximum for CSK as he played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs. Chennai Super Kings Head coach, Stephen Fleming said that both factors including the conditions and disciplined bowling performance by opposition played a role in the defeat. Fleming said, "It was a little bit slow in the start but we got good bowl. It was just a difficult inning to get underway with. We hang in there but obviously not enough. We lost wickets, so we tried to stay positive and create pressure on the run rate but we just lost wickets throughout. We struggled to get any momentum and put them under enough pressure. They bowled well and we couldn't get them away."
Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming accepted that the team paid heavy price for dropping catches. "We couldn't take catches and eventually paid a heavy price for that," Fleming accepted after CSK suffered a 5-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals. CSK head coach expressed disappointment but he further said that one day can be a lot different to the next. Stephen said, "One day can be a lot different to the next. It's just disappointing we had to be really good today, we were probably there just not quick."
Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming said that if we would have got Dhawan earlier, it could have created pressure on Capitals. Dhawan played a not-out knock of 101 runs of 58 balls. Fleming said, "We gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives and he was playing very aggressively, we could have got him early and would have put a little more pressure and the game would have turned out to be different." When questioned about the score put up by CSK, head coach expressed satisfaction on the target set by the team. "We felt pretty good. The back half was very promising. It took some good hitting to reach up to 180."
After seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the main plan was to get the two points. With this win, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals has moved to the fifth position in the Indian Premier League points table with 8 points from 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 126 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. "The main plan was to get the two points. In the last two games, we were in positions where we could have certainly won the games but we couldn't. To get the two points pretty comfortably in the end was nice. We haven't won too many games so tonight's win was a bit pleasing. Happy with the two points," said skipper.
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and actor Richa Chadha have wished for the good health of cricket veteran Kapil Dev, who suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday. The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla. The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including celebrities from the film industry. Khan, who owns the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team, wrote on Twitter, "Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir."Singh, who is portraying Dev in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", said the veteran cricketer embodies "strength and resilience". "The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience. Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man," he added."Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev!" tweeted Chadha. Also wishing Dev good health were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Dipannita Sharma.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42Published
Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare. With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. KXIP skipper KL Rahul said, "It is important that guys who have not found form so far, it is important that they find they form. Lot of things are falling in place. The work put in by the team and the coaches has started to show on the fields. Hopefully, we can built from here and learn from our mistakes. The way our bowlers bowled today is exceptional and it has given the team a lot of confidence and we will carry the same confidence forward."
After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the loss is like a wake-up call for the team. Iyer said that the team needs to work on the fielding part and come back stronger. Shreyas Iyer said, "We had a really great start in the tournament and in between it is really important to lose as you get to learn a lot from them. I think this is like a wake-up call for us because going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams. Going forward we have to come with all guns blazing." Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. Delhi Capitals need one more win to qualify for the playoffs.