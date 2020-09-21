Gov. Wolf, Dr. Levine Warn Of Fall Coronavirus Resurgence
As coronavirus cases continue to rise across Pennsylvania, leaders are once again stressing the importance of staying vigilant.
Pennsylvania At Start Of Fall Coronavirus ResurgenceDr. Rachel Levine says we are now at the start of the "fall resurgence" of coronavirus. KDKA's Amy Wadas has more on what that means.
Gov. Tom Wolf Eases Limits On Large GatheringsGov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have amended gathering limits so they're now based on the size of venues.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Vetoes School Sports BillWolf, who recommended having no fall sports, called the bill "entirely unnecessary."