Gov. Wolf, Dr. Levine Warn Of Fall Coronavirus Resurgence

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:50s - Published
As coronavirus cases continue to rise across Pennsylvania, leaders are once again stressing the importance of staying vigilant.


