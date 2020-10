Mark Sanchez Explains Why 'The Masked Singer' Is 'Like Football': 'You Can't Escape the Nerves' Video Credit: People - Duration: 06:09s - Published 2 days ago Mark Sanchez Explains Why 'The Masked Singer' Is 'Like Football': 'You Can't Escape the Nerves' Former quarterback for the Jets, Mark Sanchez, was blown away by the Seahorse's voice 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend