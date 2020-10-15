Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps

[NFA] With just over two weeks to go before the election, President Trump spent much of Monday attacking and at times mocking the nation's top infectious disease expert. This video produced by Jonah Green.
A U.S. federal judge has struck down a Trump administration rule that would have cut food stamp benefits to almost 700,000 unemployed Americans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, court documents showed. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
California biotech company Vaxart is under federal investigation and is being sued by a number of investors. According to CNN, Vaxart was served with a grand jury subpoena in July from the US District Court for the Northern District of California. It's under fire for exaggerating its involvement in the US government's Operation Warp Speed program for developing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
