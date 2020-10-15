Global  
 

Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps

A federal judge has nixed a Trump administration proposal that would have kicked off nearly 700,000 American adults from the USDA's food stamps program.

The proposed change to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, would have made it more difficult for Americans to qualify for the program.

The DC US District Court said the proposal leaves 'states scrambling and exponentially increasing food insecurity for tens of thousands of Americans.


