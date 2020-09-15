|
Man Putting Up BLM Sign Arrested After Shooting At Truck Of Trump Supporters
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Man Putting Up BLM Sign Arrested After Shooting At Truck Of Trump Supporters
A man putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard is being held without bond Monday after he was charged with firing a shotgun at Trump supporters driving by in a pickup truck.
