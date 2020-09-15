Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Putting Up BLM Sign Arrested After Shooting At Truck Of Trump Supporters

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Man Putting Up BLM Sign Arrested After Shooting At Truck Of Trump Supporters

Man Putting Up BLM Sign Arrested After Shooting At Truck Of Trump Supporters

A man putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard is being held without bond Monday after he was charged with firing a shotgun at Trump supporters driving by in a pickup truck.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police: Kingsville Man Putting Up Biden Sign Arrested After Shooting At Truck With Trump Sign [Video]

Police: Kingsville Man Putting Up Biden Sign Arrested After Shooting At Truck With Trump Sign

A Kingsville man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting at a truck with a Trump sign on it, police said Monday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:28Published
Altercation between BLM, Trump Supporters caught on video, goes viral [Video]

Altercation between BLM, Trump Supporters caught on video, goes viral

Altercation between BLM, Trump Supporters caught on video, goes viral

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:19Published
BLM clash with pro-Trump resident in Lancaster, Pennsylvania [Video]

BLM clash with pro-Trump resident in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with a pro-Trump resident in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Monday night (September 14) following the police shooting of a person of color. Footage shows the man,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:04Published