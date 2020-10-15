Todd Fuhrman: Rodgers & Packers have peaked, but Brady & Bucs are on the ascent | FOX BET LIVE Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:50s - Published 3 minutes ago Todd Fuhrman: Rodgers & Packers have peaked, but Brady & Bucs are on the ascent | FOX BET LIVE The Tampa Bay Buccaneers effectively ended the Green Bay Packers winning streak, defeating a dejected Aaron Rodgers 38-10. Todd Fuhrman tells Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Cousin Sal why he believes this is evidence that Rodgers and Packers are peaking, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are ascending to Super Bowl contenders. 0

