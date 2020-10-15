Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Todd Fuhrman: Rodgers & Packers have peaked, but Brady & Bucs are on the ascent | FOX BET LIVE

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:50s - Published
Todd Fuhrman: Rodgers & Packers have peaked, but Brady & Bucs are on the ascent | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman: Rodgers & Packers have peaked, but Brady & Bucs are on the ascent | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers effectively ended the Green Bay Packers winning streak, defeating a dejected Aaron Rodgers 38-10.

Todd Fuhrman tells Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Cousin Sal why he believes this is evidence that Rodgers and Packers are peaking, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are ascending to Super Bowl contenders.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman: Rodgers & Packers have peaked, but Brady & Bucs are on the ascent | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman: Rodgers & Packers have peaked, but Brady & Bucs are on the ascent | FOX BET LIVE The Tampa Bay Buccaneers effectively ended the Green Bay Packers winning streak, defeating a dejected...
FOX Sports - Published

Clay Travis expects Tom Brady & Bucs to end Aaron Rodgers' winning streak | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis expects Tom Brady & Bucs to end Aaron Rodgers' winning streak | FOX BET LIVE This is a must-win week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they will face an undefeated Green Bay...
FOX Sports - Published

Cousin Sal on Week 6 Buccaneers Vs. Packers match up: ‘It’s going to be a tight game’ | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal on Week 6 Buccaneers Vs. Packers match up: ‘It’s going to be a tight game’ | FOX BET LIVE The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Green Bay Packers for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, and...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal is confident Andy Dalton & Cowboys will defeat Cardinals in Week 6 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal is confident Andy Dalton & Cowboys will defeat Cardinals in Week 6 | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal isn't worried for Andy Dalton as he plays his first game as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Cousin Sal explains to Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why he's..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:42Published
Greg Jennings: Rodgers' Packers blow lead, Brady's Bucs win & Baker may be done | THE HERD [Video]

Greg Jennings: Rodgers' Packers blow lead, Brady's Bucs win & Baker may be done | THE HERD

Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to react to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers loss to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He feels the Packers had an off game, Rodgers didn't have the support he..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:35Published
Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers' loss to Bucs sheds light on his non-ability to comeback in crucial moments | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers' loss to Bucs sheds light on his non-ability to comeback in crucial moments | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the Green Bay Packers Week 6 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear why Colin Believes Aaron Rodgers lacks the ability to overcome large deficits in crucial games.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:31Published