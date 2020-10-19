Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Arrested, Charged In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Cheltenham

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Man Arrested, Charged In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Cheltenham
Terrell Russell was arrested.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

clyburn13721888

clyburn RT @MarinaMedvin: Jamel Alphonso Rogers, a black male, was arrested for the attack on the white police officer and charged with assault wit… 20 hours ago

CarrieA71622270

CarrieAnne RT @seattletimes: King County prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old Everett man with second-degree murder in connection with an August 201… 1 day ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times King County prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old Everett man with second-degree murder in connection with an Augu… https://t.co/yMULe0OH3X 2 days ago

RichTettemer

Rich Tettemer 22 yr old man & 16 yr old girl have been arrested on charges connected to a deadly shooting in Springfield.… https://t.co/tPFZ6tkl2d 2 days ago

Chief_Alirez

Lee Alirez RT @IrwindalePolice: MEDIA RELEASE ~ A suspect wanted for multiple machete attacks was arrested by IPD detectives today. Fidel Esparza, a 5… 2 days ago

cedg_cedric

cedfromSanDiego FBA 🇺🇸 RT @FirstThemNEWS: #ButChicago Woman charged after providing deadly dose of #opioids https://t.co/JMLjCsJm7K #OpioidEpidemic #opioidhyster… 2 days ago

beevtgrl

Nic RT @majokbolan: @JennieB26901 @GRB_01 @Frankie_Jay_ @LinaHidalgoTX We have him on tape telling Woodward how deadly COVID was, and with this… 2 days ago