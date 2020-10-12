Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series ABC Action News - Duration: 02:05s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:05s - Published Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series Rays fan Immanuel Smart is doing everything he can to take his mother to the World Series. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ABC Action News According to Major League Baseball (MLB), tickets for seven potential World Series games are sold out. https://t.co/TjoZif3uTu 28 minutes ago rofl- WORLD SERIES BOUND RT @AndrewFreed33: Rays fans - yes it is tough going from up 3-0 to a 3-3 tie. What a roller coaster! But if we were told before the series… 2 days ago