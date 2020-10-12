Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series
Rays fan Immanuel Smart is doing everything he can to take his mother to the World Series.
Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gearThe Tampa Bay Rays have re-opened the team store at Tropicana Field so fans can buy playoff gear ahead of game one on Tuesday.
ABC Action News According to Major League Baseball (MLB), tickets for seven potential World Series games are sold out. https://t.co/TjoZif3uTu 28 minutes ago
rofl- WORLD SERIES BOUND RT @AndrewFreed33: Rays fans - yes it is tough going from up 3-0 to a 3-3 tie. What a roller coaster! But if we were told before the series… 2 days ago
Rays are heading to the World SeriesSports Pulse: The. Rays are going to the World Series for the first time since 2008
Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana FieldRays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field
Nissan Z Proto Driving VideosNissan today unveiled the Z Proto, signaling the company's intent to launch a new generation of the legendary Z sports car. Shown at a virtual event beamed around the world from the Nissan Pavilion in..