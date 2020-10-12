Global  
 

Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Rays fan Immanuel Smart is doing everything he can to take his mother to the World Series.


World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gear [Video]

Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gear

The Tampa Bay Rays have re-opened the team store at Tropicana Field so fans can buy playoff gear ahead of game one on Tuesday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:52Published

Fox Sports' Joe Buck to call major sports event every day this week

 Fox Sports' Joe Buck is covering a full slate of major sporting events this week, including the World Series and NFL games on Monday and Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Dodgers beat Braves to make World Series again

 The Los Angeles Dodgers overturn a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves and reach the World Series, where they will face the Tampa Bay Rays.
BBC News

Dodgers beat Braves in Game 7 thriller to complete comeback, reach World Series

 Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Dodgers held on to win the NL after falling behind 3-1 in the series.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Rays Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States

Tampa Bay Rays one of six MLB franchises who've never won a World Series

 The Tampa Bay Rays are four wins away from claiming their first World Series title; which other teams have yet to get that elusive championship ring?
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Rays beat Houston Astros to reach World Series for second time

 The Tampa Bay Rays reach the World Series for only the second time with a 4-2 game-seven win over the Houston Astros.
BBC News

Rays are heading to the World Series [Video]

Rays are heading to the World Series

Sports Pulse: The. Rays are going to the World Series for the first time since 2008

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:23Published
Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field [Video]

Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field

Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:43Published
