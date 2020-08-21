Star Wars, Batman and Fight Club items among hundreds of movie pieces to go on sale

Over 900 film and television memorabilia pieces, including Obe-Wan Kenobe'slightsaber and Tyler Durden's red leather jacket, will go on sale on December1 and 2, with a combined estimated selling price of £4.4 million.

Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'The Flash' movie Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Batman in Ezra Miller's upcoming The Flash movie.

Batman stunt double spotted on top of Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building A stunt double dressed as Batman has been pictured on top of the Royal LiverBuilding in Liverpool. The stuntman, who was secured with a wire, was seenleaning off the famous landmark on Thursday. Filming of The Batman, whichstars Colin Farrell and Robert Pattinson, is continuing in the city despitestringent coronavirus restrictions.