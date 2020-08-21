Star Wars, Batman and Fight Club items among hundreds of movie pieces to go on sale

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Over 900 film and television memorabilia pieces, including Obe-Wan Kenobe'slightsaber and Tyler Durden's red leather jacket, will go on sale on December1 and 2, with a combined estimated selling price of £4.4 million.


The Narrator (Fight Club)


