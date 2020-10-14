Global  
 

Sacha Baron Cohen Is Dedicated When Acting

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Sacha Baron Cohen Is Dedicated When Acting
Here's the story.

Sacha Baron Cohen: I ‘Had to Ring the Alarm’ on Facebook’s Handling of Holocaust Denial Content

Sacha Baron Cohen: I ‘Had to Ring the Alarm’ on Facebook’s Handling of Holocaust Denial Content Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen says he has felt compelled to rip Facebook for its “absurd” handling...
The Wrap - Published

‘Borat’ Sequel Hit With Lawsuit Over Holocaust Survivor’s Appearance

Producers of Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” and Amazon Studios have been...
The Wrap - Published

Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days in character as Borat for sequel


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days as Borat for sequel [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days as Borat for sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed he found it tough spending five straight days in character as Borat during lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:54Published
Derek Lawrence Lauds the Cast of Aaron Sorkin’s Apt New Film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ [Video]

Derek Lawrence Lauds the Cast of Aaron Sorkin’s Apt New Film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

EW Associate Editor, Derek Lawrence, discusses the relevancy of Aaron Sorkin's new film, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' the movie's remarkable ensemble, and more!

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 02:57Published
Aaron Sorkin and Jeremy Strong talk method acting and fart machines [Video]

Aaron Sorkin and Jeremy Strong talk method acting and fart machines

"Jeremy wanted to be sprayed with real tear gas."

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 03:20Published