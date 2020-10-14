Sacha Baron Cohen Is Dedicated When Acting

Spooky Jabber @Timcast Twist: There IS no Great Thunberg, she's really been another Sacha Baron Cohen character the entire time.… https://t.co/tuRU9z201f 1 week ago
Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days as Borat for sequelSacha Baron Cohen has revealed he found it tough spending five straight days in character as Borat during lockdown.
Derek Lawrence Lauds the Cast of Aaron Sorkin’s Apt New Film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’EW Associate Editor, Derek Lawrence, discusses the relevancy of Aaron Sorkin's new film, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' the movie's remarkable ensemble, and more!
Aaron Sorkin and Jeremy Strong talk method acting and fart machines"Jeremy wanted to be sprayed with real tear gas."