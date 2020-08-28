Indecent Proposal? Jeffrey Toobin Exposed The Contents Of His Legal Briefs On Zoom Call

The New Yorker magazine has suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself while on a Zoom call.

According to Business Insider, Toobin's ménage à moi reportedly took place before members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.

Witnesses say Toobin appeared to take another call at one point and lowered his camera to reveal himself engaging in hand-to-gland combat.

I believed I was not visible on Zoom.

I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me.

I thought I had muted the Zoom video.