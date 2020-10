Seven Arrested In Wildlife Trafficking Of 3,700 Flying Squirrels Through Chicago Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Seven Arrested In Wildlife Trafficking Of 3,700 Flying Squirrels Through Chicago The Illinois Department of Natural Resources worked with federal agencies in Florida to take down a wildlife trafficking ring operating through Chicago. 0

