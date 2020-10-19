Global  
 

SCOTUS: Pennsylvania May Count Mail-In Ballots Up To 3 Days After Election Day

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
A Supreme Court decision will allow Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots up to 3 days after Election Day.


U.S. Supreme Court grants Pennsylvania 3-day extension to count election ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days after the...
CBC.ca



