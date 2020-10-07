Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020 - SHOWTIME - Plot synopsis: Emmy and Peabody Award-winning late night host Stephen Colbert will return to SHOWTIME to host another live election night special.

STEPHEN COLBERT’S ELECTION NIGHT 2020: DEMOCRACY’S LAST STAND: BUILDING BACK AMERICA GREAT AGAIN BETTER 2020.

Airing Tuesday, November 3 at 11 p.m.

ET, the one-hour special will feature the celebrated host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert reacting in real-time to election results as the state-by-state returns come in.

Guests will include Charlamagne Tha God and hosts Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon of THE CIRCUS.

#SHOWTIME