Raynard E. Green RT @AFP: Long lines as early voting starts in battleground Florida, a pivotal state fought over relentlessly by Trump and Biden, as their c… 7 seconds ago
Nara Yaralyan RT @kwelkernbc: 100 days until America casts their votes.
I teamed up w/ @chucktodd, @kaylatausche & @CristiLondono for “#Decision2020: 10… 15 seconds ago
Andrea Carson It’s not too late: tomorrow 1.30 21 oct. Join us to hear everything YOU need to know about the Race to the White Ho… https://t.co/i1XBwbB1CI 4 minutes ago
AFP news agency Long lines as early voting starts in battleground Florida, a pivotal state fought over relentlessly by Trump and Bi… https://t.co/3MuToYYyAw 8 minutes ago
EWTN News RT @NCRegister: In latest poll, a majority of Catholics favor the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and while Joe Biden is ahead nat… 19 minutes ago
Valley Oracle @Sissymoon1956Ce @KatrinaPierson i know democrat black folks are influenced by their white masters. like joe who k… https://t.co/630pEipWVm 20 minutes ago
National Catholic Register In latest poll, a majority of Catholics favor the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and while Joe Biden is a… https://t.co/8ZlN3WaXco 23 minutes ago
EIN Presswire: Clinton Newswire Why these voters rejected Clinton but are backing Biden https://t.co/Qn3BozlmTz 32 minutes ago
Biden paints himself as 'a unifying force'The race for the White House intensifies, with Donald Trump holding rallies and Joe Biden rallying supporters - with two weeks to go.
Election 2020: what the data tell usThe presidential election has been transformed by data. From key swing states and early voting to voter suppression and possible election-night chaos, Elliott Morris, our data journalist and election..
Race to the White House: Trump, Biden hold simultaneous televised town halls