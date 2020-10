Fitness Influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk Dies After He Didn’t Believe in COVID-19 Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 04:18s - Published 4 minutes ago Fitness Influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk Dies After He Didn’t Believe in COVID-19 Ukranian fitness and lifestyle influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk denied the coronavirus pandemic for weeks. Then, when he became sick, he used his platform to warn his followers on the severity of COVID, before passing away. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend